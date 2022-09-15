Police return to the scene of the body-in-car discovery in the Hawke's Bay homicide investigation. Video / Supplied

The family of slain Hawke's Bay teenager Ariki Rigby have vowed that "we are going to live for you" at a moving farewell to her in Hastings.

Roughly 400 to 500 people packed the Ascende Global Church on Friday morning for Ariki's funeral, with those there to mourn her told the nation was grieving with them.

The ceremony was described as a "celebration of life" - just under two weeks after a car in which her body had been shoved in behind the driver's seat was torched in a car park on the outskirts of Havelock North.

The family of Hawke's Bay teenager Ariki Rigby pay tribute to her at her public funeral in Hastings on Friday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ariki's casket sat at the front of the church, covered with flowers, in front of a packed crowd of mourners as the service began with anger and sadness.

A photo montage showed a young woman with a beautiful smile and zest for life.

Ariki was one of nine siblings and a handful of her siblings and her father gathered on stage to pay tribute to their beloved daughter and sister, with sister Anahera Rigby bravely speaking on their behalf.

She said this was a very difficult time for the family, but Ariki would want them to be strong.

"We are going to live for you," Anahera said.

"We are going to live and smile and be happy because you will be telling us this.

"Every time I called you that is what you would say … you would pick me up every time I called you."

Family of slain Hawke's Bay teen Ariki Rigby say she will be "forever loved and missed" - while her cousin says to those responsible "you reap what you sow". Photo / Supplied

She recalled how Ariki would give her shirt off her back or necklace off her neck to help someone.

She also recalled, with a smile, how her sister would also cheekily ask for something in return.

She was remembered as "beautiful sister and daughter" as well as "spontaneous", during the service, which began earlier in the day when a gathering of about 30 people, including 20 riders, met at a service station in Napier, about 9am to escort Ariki and her family to the funeral.

A ride called Aroha for Ariki begins in Napier on Friday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

The ride was dubbed "Aroha for Ariki".

Ariki's cousin Michael Ngahuka, who is a pastor in Hawke's Bay, helped open the service in front of about 400 people with a prayer, before stating "this is a tragedy".

He called for people to wrap Ariki's family with love, and spoke of the tributes which had flooded in from the community.

"We the community want to say we love you, we the nation say we love you today, and want to embrace you."

He also called on anyone close to the perpetrators to speak up. Ariki would have turned 19 at the end of this month.

"I hate this. Hate is a strong word - but for this occasion, it is not strong enough. It is gross . It is inhumane. It is traumatic. This is pure evil. This is demonic."

Ngahuka yesterday told whoever is responsible for the 18-year-old's death that "you reap what you sow".

On Thursday, her family released a statement saying the teen would be "forever loved and missed", while also urging anyone with information about "this very horrendous situation" to contact police.

Her cousin, Flaxmere-based pastor Michael Ngahuka – who is the official family spokesperson – has also published a lengthy post on social media about how in life "you reap what you sow".

The post also features a picture of his beloved younger relative, with the words: "My little cousin - to whomever did this, you reap what you sow. I pray God is merciful to you."

The 18-year-old's body was found by a dog walker in a burnt-out car in rural Havelock North carpark on September 5 – two days after police had initially checked out the wreck.

At first the case was treated as an "unexplained death", before being upgraded to a homicide investigation late last week.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a woman found in a car which had been torched in the Riverside Road Recreational Reserve's gravel carpark was that of teenaged Ariki.

A police officer talks to a dog walker at the River Road Recreational Reserve last weekend. Photo / Neil Reid

Officers were first alerted to the wreck on the morning of Saturday September 3, but they did not realise that burned remains inside it were those of a human; instead believing they were of an animal.

"Firstly on behalf of our beautiful girl Ariki Rigby and her big family we would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt prayers of support and uplift, their messages of love and condolences," they said.

"It's is a tragedy what has happened that has not only impacted our family but the community and New Zealand.

"Our girl Ariki was beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed and lived life full throttle. She will be forever loved and missed."

They also urged anyone who has "any information around this very horrendous situation please contact the police in the first instance".

Red balloons and a small bunch of flowers have been erected at the centre of the homicide scene by Ariki Rigby's family. Photo / Neil Reid

In their statement, the family publicly thanked dog walker, Hastings man Kevin Monrad, for finding "our girl".

They also thanked the funeral service handling her farewell, Police and Victim Support.

Ariki will be laid to rest with her great grandparents, whanau and tipuna at Motuopae Island, Huria Tauranga Moana.