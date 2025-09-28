“Kua kōrerohia tātou mo tana mauri tau, ko ia te tauiratanga mā tātou. He wā mo te pakanga, he wā mo te wero, he wā mo te tohe, engari he wā anō mo te whai i tērā tauiratanga, kia noho hūmarie nei ki roto i te kaupapa kia puta tō reo me o kōrero i te wā tik.

“He was never phased by challenging situations or discussions and always maintained his composure, he understood there was a time to fight, a time to challenge, a time to debate and a time to wait for the right time to say the right thing.”

Taranaki iwi representative Wharehoka Wano (right). Photo / Tūwharetoa FM

Te Rūnanga o Te Atiawa representative Kura Moeahu said Te Heuheu was a tireless advocate for his people who travelled to Wellington often to meet with people politicians and Government representatives to advocate for and champion the aspirations of his people.

“He tauira nui mō tātou i roto i tōna rangatiratanga, i roto i tōna motuhake, i roto i tōna humārietanga, tēnei te āhuatanga o te tino humārie, i kawea atu rā me tōna tū i tōna Ngāti Tūwharetoatanga.

“He was a role model who exemplified and admirable calm and collected style of leadership, sovereignty which exemplified sovereignty and guardianship, he was a pillar of Ngāti Tūwharetoa.”

Te Heuheu was an inspiration to many, including the next generation of Māori leaders. Terrence Daniel, 14, of Ngāti Takihiku told Tūwharetoa FM it was important for rangatahi Māori (youth) to learn from and acknowledge rangatira (chiefs) like him.

“He rawe te kite i te maha o ngā rangatahi kua tae mai, e tika ana kia haramai ia rātou ki ēnei kaupapa nui mō te motu.

“It’s good to see so many young people here recognising the significance of this event.”

Terrence Daniel of Ngāti Takihiku (right). Photo / Tūwharetoa FM

A former conservation worker who introduced himself to Tūwharetoa FM as “Bruce” said he was based at Tongariro National Park for more than 15 years and had the honour of working alongside both Te Heuheu and his father, Sir Hepi Te Heuheu Tūkino VII.

“I learned so much during those experiences, not only about national park management, but how we could bring landscapes, culture and people together, that was our objective, really.”

Local hapū Ngāti Tūrangitukua spokesman Karam Fletcher said hosting huge contingents of manuhiri (guests) at a constant and steady pace throughout the day is no small feat.

“Kāre e tino waia nei ki te manaaki i te tangata kia pēnei rawa te rahi nē. Nō reira koira tā mātau ko te ū ki te kaupapa te āta kōrero ki a tātau anō, te whakariterite i ā tātau kia pai ai, kia hāneanea ai te noho o ngā iwi o te motu whānui ki roto ō mātau ō Ngāti Tūwharetoa.

“We’re not used to looking after this amount of people. So we just need to stick to the plan, to talk between ourselves, to prepare ourselves so everything goes smoothly for the iwi from around the country visiting Ngāti Tūwharetoa.”

In solidarity, a contingent of ringa raupā (representatives) from Tūrangawaewae Marae have provided additional resources and pitched in to help prepare meals.

Tūrangawaewae spokeswoman Wynae Tukere said their team arrived in Little Waihī on Wednesday to support the hapū and iwi.

“We brought quite a few resources with us from the marae, we brought chaffing dishes, extra chopping boards, tea urns, our big red tea urns so that we could use them as hot boxes to transport food from all the marae,” Tukere said.

Manaakitanga came naturally to Māori and whānau, marae, hapū and iwi from across the region had been supporting in every way they can, she said.

Ngāpuhi and Ngāi Tahu will be among those paying tribute to Te Heuheu today. Tomorrow, he will be laid to rest in a private ceremony with his whānau.

– RNZ