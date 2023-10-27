Sir Tim Wallis' grandchildren accompanied his casket into the service at Wānaka Airport. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

A flypast and hovering helicopters were a fitting send-off as Wānaka farewelled its own aviation legend, Sir Tim Wallis, at his funeral service at Wānaka Airport.

The Alpine Helicopters hangar, where the two-hour service was held from noon today, was packed to hear tributes from Sir Tim’s nurses and sons Toby and Jonathan.

Journalist Melanie Reid, who made a 1997 documentary about Sir Tim, also spoke before the film was shown.

Toby (pictured) and Jonathan Wallis spoke about their father at the service, also attended by Sir Tim's wife Prue, Lady Wallis. Photo / Stephen Jaquiery

Son Jonathan Wallis said the family had “no idea” how many people would show up for the service, which will be held in the Alpine Helicopters hangar.

“It’s a total guess. It is livestreamed, so there’ll be a lot of people watching at home I suspect.”

Following the service, and a lunch of “some of Tim’s favourite foods”, Sir Tim would be flown from the airport by helicopter, Wallis said.

“It’s not a morbid affair. It’s a celebration of a very full life,” Wallis said.

One of the South’s most prominent business leaders, Sir Tim was the founder of the Warbirds over Wanaka Airshow, which was launched in 1988.

Sir Tim Wallis nearly died in 1996 after he set the rudder wrong when flying a Spitfire other than the one he usually flew and it crashed on take-off.

Sir Tim was also a major figure in the establishment of New Zealand’s venison industry, was still the major shareholder of Wānaka-based Alpine Group at the time of his death and was a former director of more than two dozen companies.

Sir Tim died surrounded by family at his home in Wānaka on October 17. He was 85.

The family have invited donations in Sir Tim’s memory be made to the NZ Spinal Trust, St John or the M!nt Trust, a Wānaka-based charity supporting people with intellectual disabilities.

A livestream of the service will be available on the Southern Lakes Funerals website.