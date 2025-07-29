Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sir Michael Hill and broadcaster Paul Henry’s $8000 watch trade that lasted years

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Broadcaster Paul Henry remembers his friend Sir Michael Hill after the jewellery entrepreneur died, aged 86.

Broadcaster Paul Henry has recalled the time he and jewellery pioneer Sir Michael Hill traded watches, and his audacious plan to try and get it back years later.

The founder of Michael Hill Jeweller, died on Tuesday aged 86.

Henry told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge the pair was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save