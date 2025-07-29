Broadcaster Paul Henry remembers his friend Sir Michael Hill after the jewellery entrepreneur died, aged 86.

Broadcaster Paul Henry has recalled the time he and jewellery pioneer Sir Michael Hill traded watches, and his audacious plan to try and get it back years later.

The founder of Michael Hill Jeweller, died on Tuesday aged 86.

Henry told Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge the pair was on air together when Hill noted Henry was wearing a lovely watch, halfway though the interview.

“I said, ’Yes, it is’ - it was a very expensive watch - and so I naturally said, ‘And that’s a lovely watch you’re wearing too,’ and he said, ‘Let’s swap’.”

Hill took Henry’s “about $8,000 watch” and Henry got Hill’s “$450 watch”.