How do we break down barriers between communities to improve social cohesion in New Zealand? That’s the question Year 12 and 13 students were invited to answer in an essay competition to acknowledge the contribution of Kiwi philanthropist, the late Sir David Levene. Below, we publish the winning essay, by 17-year-old Nikita Nobre, of Baradene College.

The essay competition was run by the Astor Foundation, a charitable organisation co-founded by Sir David to empower young people and communities achieve all they can – and to make New Zealand a better place.

The Auckland businessman, who died in August 2021, changed the lives of many New Zealanders. He supported more than 400 charities including the Halberg Trust and the North Shore Hospice. Sir David helped establish Outward Bound, backed champion New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko, sponsored bursaries for students at Massey University experiencing financial hardship and funded a professorship in neurology at the University of Auckland.

The essay competition gave Year 12 and 13 students at any secondary school in New Zealand the opportunity to develop and showcase their independent study and writing skills. There was a prize of $5000 for the winner and $2500 for second and third place, with the winning writer having their essay published in the Herald.

The Astor Foundation, through schools, encouraged students to think about how they can define what social cohesion is and why it is important. What barriers do they see between people and communities? And how do we encourage social cohesion in a way that doesn’t depend on laws and rules? What civic responsibility do we have to help create a cohesive society? And through research, what overseas examples can they find of other countries breaking down such barriers that could be applied in New Zealand?

The judging panel was: University of Technology (AUT) History Professor Dr Paul Moon, golfer Lydia Ko, former High Court Judge Hon Rodney Hansen, former Cabinet Minister Luamanuvao Dame Winnie Laban, Sir David’s son Mark Levene, children’s advocate Dame Lesley Max, Auckland, Unesco New Zealand National Commission Commissioner Vanisa Dhiru, University of Auckland Professional Teaching Fellow in Theological and Religious Studies Dr Zain Ali, AUT Professor of Diversity and University Director of Diversity Edwina Pio, AUT Associate Professor of Language and Communication Philippa Smith and former Ngāi Tahu leader Sir Tā Mark Solomon.

The essay competition received submissions from schools nationwide (as far north as Whangārei and as far south as Otago).

There were 81 submissions that met the following judging criteria: comprehensive ways of addressing the issues; creative ways of addressing the subject; ideas clearly expressed; arguments supported by evidence; a logical progression of ideas through the essay; the essay shows original thought and approaches to the topic.

Here is Nikita Nobre’s winning entry:

In the context of New Zealand society, the idea of social cohesion emerges as a vital and compelling force. It embodies the delicate interplay of relationships, shared values, and collective aspirations that underlie the seamless functioning of communities. Social cohesion refers to the strength of relationships and the sense of solidarity among members of a community. It is a very important driver of long-term prosperity and competitiveness. Amidst the recognition that human interactions are intrinsic to daily life, achieving social cohesion involves fostering a sense of belonging and nurturing positive connections that, in turn, fuel opportunities. By navigating the nuanced dimensions of this theme, we can discern the threads that unite us and, in doing so, illuminate pathways toward a more interconnected and resilient New Zealand.

One prevalent barrier to social cohesion lies in cultural differences and misunderstandings. New Zealand is a cultural mosaic, encompassing various ethnicities, beliefs, and traditions. These distinctions, if not properly understood or respected, can lead to misconceptions and divisions. For instance, the lack of cultural awareness might result in stereotypes or biases, hindering meaningful interactions. Furthermore, socioeconomic disparities contribute to unequal access to resources and opportunities, creating barriers between privileged and marginalized communities. This economic divide can foster resentment and hinder cooperation, impeding the sense of unity necessary for social cohesion.

Another significant barrier is the prevalence of social isolation and disconnection in modern society. Technological advancements have paradoxically led to a decrease in genuine face-toface interactions. Virtual interactions, while convenient, lack the depth and emotional connection that physical interactions provide. This isolation can lead to loneliness and mistrust, eroding the foundations of social cohesion. Moreover, the legacy of historical injustices, such as colonisation and discrimination, can cast long shadows that perpetuate feelings of resentment and division among communities.

To tackle these barriers, cultivating strong community bonds is essential. Creating communal spaces, like public parks or community centres, can encourage organic gatherings where individuals can engage in unstructured interactions. Encouraging mentorship programs or buddy systems within neighbourhoods can help newcomers or isolated individuals feel welcomed and integrated. Additionally, art and culture can serve as powerful connectors, transcending language, and background differences. Establishing art collectives, music ensembles, or storytelling circles can provide avenues for creative expression and shared experiences, fostering connections that thrive without the need for rigid rules or laws. Furthermore, community-driven initiatives that focus on shared interests, like volunteer projects or sports events, provide neutral grounds for people from diverse backgrounds to collaborate and bond without the imposition of rules or laws. These activities can strengthen relationships based on common goals, bridging gaps that arise from cultural or socioeconomic differences.

One notable example of breaking down barriers between communities is seen in Sweden’s approach to fostering social cohesion. The Swedish concept of “folkhemmet,” translating to “people’s home,” emphasizes social inclusion and equality. Policies such as free education, universal healthcare, and affordable housing have minimized socioeconomic disparities, enabling citizens to interact on a level playing field. This approach has led to a strong sense 3 of solidarity and shared identity among Swedes, transcending cultural and economic differences.

Sweden’s emphasis on social inclusion and equal access to opportunities holds relevance for New Zealand’s pursuit of greater social cohesion. By addressing systemic inequalities through policies like affordable education, accessible healthcare, and equitable housing, New Zealand can bridge the gap between privileged and marginalised communities. Furthermore, adopting culturally sensitive initiatives that prioritize inclusivity, such as language support programs for migrants and fostering multicultural celebrations, can facilitate understanding among diverse ethnic groups. The “folkhemmet” philosophy aligns with New Zealand’s values of fairness and unity and could potentially be adapted to create a more inclusive and harmonious society. By implementing similar policies, New Zealand could create a more level playing field that encourages interactions and cooperation among its citizens. Moreover, embracing initiatives that celebrate the country’s multiculturalism, such as cultural festivals and language support programs, could cultivate a shared sense of identity among diverse groups. This demonstrates that while contexts may differ, the principles of social inclusion and fairness can be universally applicable in promoting unity and understanding within societies.

Singapore’s approach to cultivating social cohesion stands as another example for New Zealand. This small, ethnically diverse nation has managed to create a harmonious society through policies that prioritize multiculturalism and inclusivity. The Housing and Development Board (HDB) has played a pivotal role in this endeavour. By implementing a policy that requires ethnic integration in public housing, Singapore ensures that residents of different backgrounds live in proximity, fostering daily interactions and cultural exchange. While the scale and demographic makeup differ, New Zealand could explore policies that encourage diverse communities to coexist in shared living spaces. Mixed-use developments that combine affordable housing with community spaces could create environments where interactions are natural and frequent. Additionally, New Zealand could expand initiatives that encourage cross-cultural engagement in public spaces, such as community gardens or recreational areas. These measures could promote understanding, empathy, and relationships among diverse groups, ultimately contributing to enhanced social cohesion.

In examining successful international examples from Sweden and Singapore, multifaceted strategies employed to dismantle barriers and foster social cohesion are highlighted. While these approaches offer valuable insights, it’s crucial to recognize that achieving lasting social cohesion also hinges on a sense of civic responsibility within a society. Both Sweden’s emphasis on equitable access and Singapore’s integration policies aligns with the fundamental idea that individuals have a role to play in creating a harmonious community. In New Zealand, similar principles can be applied to address barriers and promote unity. Civic responsibility is pivotal to achieving social cohesion because it underscores the shared commitment of individuals toward the greater good of their community. When citizens recognize their roles in breaking down barriers, whether cultural, economic, or technological, the collective impact is profound. In Sweden, the widespread acceptance of “folkhemmet” reflects citizens’ understanding of the importance of equity, prompting them to actively engage in policies that promote inclusivity. Similarly, Singapore’s success in integrating ethnic communities stems from citizens’ recognition of their responsibility to foster interactions that transcend cultural differences. For New Zealand, fostering civic 4 responsibility involves individuals acknowledging their roles in overcoming barriers. By actively participating in initiatives that encourage cross-cultural dialogue, advocating for fair policies, and promoting equal opportunities, individuals contribute to the shared effort of enhancing social cohesion. Civic responsibility acts as a bridge, linking diverse communities through a sense of duty to one another’s well-being. It’s a realization that by dismantling barriers and embracing unity, individuals collectively ensure a stronger and more cohesive society.

In saying this, while the pursuit of social cohesion is an admirable goal, some sceptics argue that it might inadvertently blend diverse cultures and perspectives. Concerns are expressed that emphasising unity could suppress individual identities and discourage open dissent. In their view, the pressure to conform to a singular societal narrative might stifle innovation and inhibit the exploration of alternative viewpoints. Additionally, there’s a worry that promoting social cohesion might downplay the significance of addressing historical injustices and ongoing inequalities, as a focus on unity could overshadow the need for reparative actions. However, it’s crucial to recognize that the promotion of social cohesion doesn’t necessarily entail erasing differences or silencing voices. Rather, it seeks to create an environment where diverse perspectives can coexist while fostering understanding and mutual respect. Embracing unity doesn’t imply conforming to a single mould but rather celebrating the collective strength that arises from embracing our differences. Furthermore, the pursuit of social cohesion can be seamlessly integrated with the acknowledgement and rectification of historical injustices. In essence, the debate surrounding social cohesion underscores the importance of striking a balance between unity and diversity. While concerns about potential uniformity are valid, it’s essential to understand that unity can coexist with individuality. When approached thoughtfully, social cohesion can foster a society where diverse identities thrive within an inclusive framework. By addressing disparities and amplifying marginalized voices, we ensure that the pursuit of unity remains grounded in justice and equity. Ultimately, the synergy between unity and diversity contributes to a society that is not only connected but also enriched by its multiplicity of perspectives and experiences.

In conclusion, the pursuit of social cohesion within New Zealand’s diverse society demands a multifaceted approach that addresses cultural differences, technological isolation, and historical injustices. By drawing inspiration from successful international models like Sweden’s “folkhemmet” and Singapore’s integration policies, New Zealand can forge its own path towards unity. However, the ultimate key to achieving lasting social cohesion lies in the hands of its citizens. Civic responsibility plays a pivotal role in dismantling barriers and fostering connections. As individuals actively engage in cross-cultural dialogues, advocate for equitable policies, and promote equal opportunities, they contribute to the collective effort of building a stronger and more harmonious society. In this shared endeavour, New Zealand can weave the threads of solidarity, understanding, and empathy, thereby creating a mosaic of unity that reflects its unique cultural richness and shared aspirations.

About the author: Nikita Nobre is an incoming Year 13 student at Baradene College, who recently was honoured with first place in the Sir David Levene essay competition. Motivated by a passion for writing since a young age and assisted by her religious education teacher, Gabrielle Shannon, who introduced the competition to her, Nikita saw this as opportunity to share her thoughts on an important social issue. Academically driven and inspired by her love for the sciences, Nikita hopes to pursue a career in the health sector. Beyond academia, she envisions a future where her writing will continue to connect with diverse audiences. As she continues to grow both personally and academically, Nikita is excited to see where her life will take her.