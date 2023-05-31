Sir Ashley Bloomfield is joined by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after receiving his investiture at Government House in Wellington this morning. Video / Mark Mitchell

By Ashleigh McCaull of RNZ

The former director-general of health says his parents were at the front of his mind while being knighted this morning by the governor-general.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield received the honour in Wellington this morning in recognition of his service to public health during the Covid-19 pandemic for two-and-a-half years.

He was joined by his whānau who watched him on the podium but it was his parents who were front of mind.

Sir Ashley said the governor general exchanged some touching words with him.

“One of the things she raised is that my parents both have passed on, obviously not here today and she noted that they would have been proud of me and it was a full circle moment for me because my father who was in the territorial force was awarded an MBE in 1974,” said Sir Ashley.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was there for Sir Ashley’s investiture and praised him for being the calm in the storm while under intense pressure.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after his investiture at Government House, Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Ashley set the tone for that and so that’s something I will always appreciate, we were able to have a few moments before and after the media conferences and so on where we needed to and I don’t think I would have been able to do the job that I did without his support,” Hipkins said.

But not every interaction from the director-general was welcomed - like when he called the then-health minister on election night with news of a Covid-19 case.

“What looked like was going to be an enjoyable evening for us, I had a mouthful of fish and chips at around about six o’clock when I got a phone call from Ashley and I honestly looked at my phone and I saw his name come up and I was like you’ve got to be kidding because I knew exactly what the phone call was going to be,” Hipkins said.

Sir Ashley dedicated his award to everyone he had worked with during the pandemic.

Sir Ashley Bloomfield with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro during his investiture ceremony. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s a huge privilege obviously to be bestowed with this honour and every time I think about it I immediately think of all the people who I work with. Their faces are vivid in my memory,” Sir Ashley said.

Last year Sir Ashley left his position and took an extended break.

Now he works alongside the University of Auckland and serves New Zealand on a global stage at the World Health Organisation.

He also promotes good mental health and mindfulness in schools for tamariki.

“I’ve enjoyed stepping back in pace slightly but I’m also looking forward to the future I’m sure there will be other opportunities to serve New Zealand that’s something I’ve made a career out of and I intend to keep doing it,” he said.

But do not expect him to return to Director General of Health anytime soon.

“I think I’m done for now, I haven’t thought about that. I’m really enjoying my new areas of work,” Sir Ashley said.