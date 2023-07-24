A contractor at the College Hill sinkhole this morning. Photo / Carson Bluck

Contractors are at the site of a sinkhole in central Auckland this morning, which has swallowed pieces of the road that is closed outside the central police station.

Auckland Transport has closed a section of College Hill between New and Scotland Sts and is warning motorists to expect delays.

College Hill is a busy arterial road into the city from the inner west suburbs of Ponsonby and Herne Bay and a route to the Northern Motorway.

UPDATE 7:05AM

College Hill is now open westbound, and still closed eastbound, currently between Scotland and England Streets.

Stop 7112 - is now open; 7109, 7110 and 7111 are still closed.

Use alternative Stops 1304, 1349 or 7113 until further notice. https://t.co/AvfjsB3o3p pic.twitter.com/xhvXyb9aO9 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 24, 2023





The sinkhole in College Road has grown to the size of a car and has created traffic chaos for early morning commuters. Photo / Carson Bluck

An AT spokesperson said Auckland Council’s Healthy Waters division has sent a contractor to the site this morning. The site is not far away from a sinkhole that appeared at the bottom of College Hill after the January 27 floods.

The sinkhole is worrying social media users as it grows rapidly.

A user who posted a video of the sinkhole to Twitter tagged Auckland Transport, seemingly alerting them to the hole at 3.30pm yesterday

@AklTransport hey, uhhh, FYI there’s a sinkhole forming on College Hill right now pic.twitter.com/ExrKosHXTl — You (@planet_enjoyer) July 24, 2023





The sinkhole is positioned on College Hill, 20m down from the Auckland police headquarters.

College Hill is now open westbound, and still closed eastbound, currently between Scotland and England Sts.

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

It is believed the issue with the road began during the Auckland Anniversary floods at the beginning of this year.

Photos taken by the Herald just two weeks ago show the hole had already begun to form. However, it was previously covered by sheets of metal.