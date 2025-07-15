Advertisement
Simranjeet Singh sentenced after Mangaweka crash kills wife and son

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Father Simranjeet Singh with his wife Sumeet Sumeet and 2-year-old son Agambir Singh Dhanju, who were in a fatal crash last December.

Simranjeet Singh says he has no memory of the crash he caused that killed his wife and 2-year-old son.

But he’s been tortured every day since by the memory of what he’s lost.

“Every morning starts with grief and every evening ends with it,” Singh said in a report provided

