Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson: What qualities Auckland needs in new mayor

7 minutes to read
Transport is still a key issue for Auckland this election. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Transport is still a key issue for Auckland this election. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

OPINION

What do we want from our next mayor?

I know people who would make a great mayor. They're superbly skilled at getting things done, not on their own but by building teams. They know

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.