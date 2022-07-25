Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Politics

Simon Wilson: The best ideas for Auckland transport yet

7 minutes to read
More buses: Is this the key to fast progress for transport in Auckland? Photo / Michael Craig

Simon Wilson
Senior Writer

OPINION:

How are we going to fix transport in Auckland? It chews up half the council's budget and it's top of mind for most mayoral candidates. As it should be.

The problems of transport include

