New Zealand

Simon Wilson: After Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s time to get serious about rewilding

Simon Wilson
By
7 mins to read
Regenerating kauri forest at Okura. When will we start taking rewilding seriously enough? Photo / Geoff Reid

Environmentalist Geoff Reid is an angry man. He believes there’s a rapidly unfolding disaster in rural New Zealand and we’re barely even talking about it. It’s the damage caused by invasive plant species.

You can

