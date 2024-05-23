Kerrah Simmentals at Whakaki sold 71 out of 73 rising 2-year-old bulls it put up for sale on farm on Tuesday, with a top price of $34,000. Photo / Supplied

The rising 2-year-old bull sale season in Tairāwhiti got off to a strong start this week with a total clearance at one stud and almost total clearance at another.

Gold Creek Simmentals at Te Karaka put up 25 young bulls in their sale on Monday — they sold 24 at auction, and the other immediately afterwards.

Lot 6 in the sale sold to stud for $17,000, bought by Glenside Simmentals in Otago.

The semen from Lot 4 sold for $12,000 to Woonallee Simmentals in South Australia.

The average sale price was $7500.

Kerrah Simmentals followed on with their on-farm sale at Whakaki on Tuesday.

“We are beyond grateful for all the staff, supporters and bidders for making the sale day possible,” the Knauf family said on social media.

“We were blessed to get a break in the rain for the sale, despite the horrific forecast.”

The stud put up 73 R2s for sale by auction, and sold 71 of them.

A top price of $34,000 was paid for Lot 3, sold to the Glenbrae Partnership from the Wairarapa.

The sale average was $7915.

Gold Creek manager Tom Sanson was pleased with the outcome of their sale.

“The way the season is at the moment, we were pretty happy with that result — especially to get them all away.”

The sale drew about 30 registered buyers to the on-farm event.

“We got a good crowd — it was a good day for us,” Sanson said.

“It was humbling in these cash-strapped times to have so many choose to come and spend their money with us.”











