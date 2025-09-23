“I respect the right to protest, but there was no need for you to intimidate my staff.

“This took it too far.”

The ASMS, which includes 6000 senior doctors and dentists, is on strike for 48 hours after a breakdown in failed pay negotiations.

On Monday morning, a message in the minister’s electorate office greeted those taking part in the strike.

“Thank you to all our doctors who are working today,” the message read.

The striker on the roof hit back by covering the original message with protest signs that read: “Invest in our health”.

Association of Salaried Medical Specialists executive director Sarah Dalton says the union does not condone the action of a striking member at Simeon Brown's electorate office. Photo / Supplied

ASMS executive director Sarah Dalton confirmed to the Herald that at today’s rally outside the minister’s electorate office, an ASMS member climbed on to an awning.

She said the person did this to place a sign next to the message already in the window from Brown to striking doctors.

“That action was not appropriate and is not something the union condones,” Dalton said.

Why are they striking?

Health NZ acting chief executive Dr Richard Sullivan said all bargaining efforts had been exhausted, Health NZ was now applying to the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) to “fix the terms” of a settlement with the ASMS.

Doctors picketing outside Simeon Brown's office two weeks after 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants went on a two-day strike. Photo / Michael Craig

“We are very disappointed to have to take this step, but we have been in bargaining with ASMS for over a year, we have attended 11 days of formal bargaining, a number of informal meetings, mediation, six days of facilitated bargaining and accepted the invitation to binding arbitration, which the union refused.

“We believe the application for fixing is the best way forward to ensure certainty for New Zealanders,” Sullivan said.

The protest came two weeks after 36,000 nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants walked off the job for two days in a strike for better pay and increased staffing.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.