Silverstream next for Gisborne in First XV Festival

Powerhouse Gisborne Boys' High forward Whetu McGhee, in action against Kelston Boys' High, will be a key man in his team's First XV Festival clash against Silverstream on Saturday. Photo / Liam Clayton

Gisborne Boys’ High School rugby puts its best foot forward at home on Saturday.

The home team face Wellington’s St Patrick’s College Silverstream in round two of the TranZit Coachlines First XV Festival at the Rectory from 11.30am.

The Duane Hihi-coached Gisborne Boys’ High School had a 37-0 win over Hutt International Boys’ School (Hibs) in round one last Saturday in Palmerston North.

Akina Hastings Boys’ High School also impressed in their 27-0 defeat of Wellington College while Silverstream beat Napier Boys’ High School 26-12.

Hastings will be hard to beat. They last lost in Gisborne in August 2020 and will return here in June on Super 8 duty with their Second XV, Under-15 and Under-14 sides.

Gisborne, under the leadership of second five-eighths Puna Hihi, opened their 2024 campaign with a 32-0 win against Mount Maunganui College, then beat Tangaroa College 38-0. They made De La Salle College work hard for their 27-10 victory before going down 27-15 to another Auckland 1A heavyweight, Kelston Boys’ High School.

Gisborne were still in it in game six against Feilding High School, just 11-7 in arrears at halftime, but the locals pulled away to win 35-7.

It is a golden era for Feilding High rugby under Justin Lock and tomorrow’s clash with powerful Hastings Boys’ High School at 1pm on Rectory 2 should be a beauty under a level-headed whistle-blower in Ben Holt.

St Patrick’s College Silverstream co-captains Drew Berg-McLean and Thompson Tukapua were great value in their first traditional fixture of 2024, a 17-13 win over St Bede’s College in Christchurch for the Holley Shield and Hunt Valley Trophy.

St Patrick’s learned from their experience against Gisborne Boys’ High School in Napier two years ago. The Wellingtonians, 12-11 up at the break, went to their forwards in the second half before unleashing fullback Jacob Denyer and their wing three-quarters for a 39-11 triumph.

The likes of Safin Tuwairua-Brown, fellow winger Timuaki Stewart and fearless No 15 Kahurangi Leach-Waihi could give their opponents a hurry-up.

The game starts up front with strongman vice-captain Whetu McGhee. The Gisborne outfit are improving in many ways and muscle up well in forward exchanges.

The Gisborne-Silverstream clash on Rectory 1 under St Patrick’s College, Wellington old boy Ethan Jefferson will be followed at 1pm by Dan Turnock’s Palmerston North Boys’ High School versus Hibs. Poverty Bay’s Terry Reeves will control the latter game.

Palmerston North Boys’ High School, led by top No 8 Alex Palazzo, earned a 36-22 victory over Feilding last Saturday. Squad rotation will see Palazzo on the reserves bench and super-boot first five Jamie Viljoen rested tomorrow, with second five Ryder Crosswell to deputise for Palazzo.

For Hibs, much will be required leadership-wise from captain and No 8 Rhys Evans and vice-captain and openside flanker Tyler Craig. They face opponents with different strengths, patterns of play and style of play to GBHS.

Hibs coach Scott Ashton has and will continue to guide what is a promising group at one of the capital’s smaller secondary schools in what would be for many an eye-opening competitive season.

On ground 2 at 11.30am, Napier Boys’ High School, with a new head coach - Tai Te Rito - and third-year man George Prouting as captain will be keen to repeat the side’s recent success in Gisborne against All Black Piri Weepu’s Wellington College.

College skipper lock Harry Law, hooker Dan Hawes and No 8 Z’Kdeus Schwalger are among their most capable.

Napier’s Prouting cut his teeth under scrum-anchor Gus Brown and loosehead prop Tasman Soanai-Oeti, and his Sky Blues need their skipper and his second-row partner of two years, Ben Campbell - titans among their 10 returning players - to excel tomorrow.

The man in charge of Napier v Wellington College is the 2018 Youth Touch World Cup official and 2021 Ngāti Porou East Coast centenary referee, Jackson Reuben-Swinton.

Gisborne Boys’ High team: Malosi Luafalealo, Tyrone Mauheni, Whetu McGhee (vc), Tahana Bristowe, Mano Tavake, Bekko Page, Patelisio Tavake, Malakai Tea, Liam Beattie (vc), Ruan Ludwig, Safin Tuwairua-Brown, Puna Hihi (c), Quaydon Chaffey-Kora, Isimeli Vono, Kahurangi Leach-Waihi. Res: Tomasi Mataele, Franco Ludwig, Zandre Viljoen, Sione Kaliopasi, Timuaki Stewart, Maioha Waru, Impala Waipara, James Hamblyn.

Silverstream: Heath Tuifao, Jericho Wharehing, Noah Krijnen, Preston Moananu, Jack Stowers, Tamati Payne, Drew Berg-McLean (cc), Kingston Hill, Kian O’Connell, Thompson Tukapua (c), Ashton Steere, Tawhi Mahuri-Tukukino, Jeremiah Peleseuma, Shae Taitua, Liam Slight. Res: Dylan Davey, Samuel Thompson, Ryder Thompson, Preston Maraku, William Davis, Lochlan Jackson.