Voyager 2023 media awards
Silicosis lung disease: Dangerous, dusty conditions found at engineered stone workshops, damning Ministry of Health-ordered report reveals

Nicholas Jones
By
7 mins to read
Dangerous conditions have been found in New Zealand workshops. Photo / 123rf

Nurses visiting engineered stone workshops discovered dangerous conditions including dust on floors and surfaces, which when breathed in can cause deadly disease.

Engineered stone is a man-made product that dominates the kitchen and bench-top market.

