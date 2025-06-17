Advertisement
Police raid Greazy Dogs gang in Tauranga drug bust, seize drugs, cash and homes

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
Police have raided senior members of the Greazy Dogs gang in Tauranga this week for alleged drug supply, and seized $1.5 million worth of assets. Photo / NZ Police

Police have raided senior members of the Greazy Dogs gang in Tauranga this week for alleged drug supply, and seized $1.5 million worth of assets.

Senior members of the Greazy Dogs gang have been arrested for allegedly controlling the methamphetamine trade in the western Bay of Plenty.

Police raided the outlaw motorcycle gang’s pad and 34 other properties across Tauranga after covert investigation Operation Kingtide.

The search warrants uncovered cannabis, about $25,000 in cash, firearms,

