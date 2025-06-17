Further search warrants are being carried out this week and more arrests and charges are likely, police said.

Detective Inspector Albie Alexander, of the National Organised Crime Group, said the investigation allegedly identified the Greazy Dogs gang as controlling methamphetamine supply across the western Bay of Plenty, through local manufacture.

He described Operation Kingtide as a “significant blow” to the gang.

“Police will continue to focus on the enforcement and disruption of such criminal groups, who are dealing primarily in the sale and supply of methamphetamine into our most vulnerable communities.”

Superintendent Tim Anderson, the Bay of Plenty district commander, said he had personally seen the immense harm that methamphetamine causes.

“The Greazy Dogs MC, as with other gangs involved in the supply of methamphetamine... are in this for the money,” Anderson said.

“They don’t care about the enormous damage the drug is doing to families in our communities, even though many of them are parents themselves.

“All they are interested in is how much money they can make for themselves and their associates.”

Anderson said police staff from the Resilience to Organised Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme were also involved in this week’s raids.

He said the ROCC team takes a multi-agency approach to help address the social conditions that feed the emergence or growth of organised crime, and the harm that flows from it.

“What this looks like in practice is officers and senior advisors from our ROCC team visiting homes after search warrants have been executed, looking to engage and support families and whānau of those arrested,” Anderson said.

“Our local ROCC team, with the support of other police harm prevention work groups, local agencies, iwi and community partners, will continue to work with families and whānau of those affected.

“This is a long-term approach to prevention and in response to mitigating and preventing further harm and offending.”

