Armed police have responded to an incident on Hills Rd in Mairehau, Christchurch tonight. Photo / George Heard

2 May, 2024 10:22 AM Quick Read

Armed police have responded to an incident on Hills Rd in Mairehau, Christchurch tonight. Photo / George Heard

A significant armed police presence has responded to an incident on a Christchurch road tonight.

Police cordoned off Hills Rd in Mairehau earlier as they responded to the incident, but all cordons have since been lifted.

Multiple people were seen in handcuffs at the scene.

The Herald has approached police for comment.

Armed police have responded to an incident on Hills Rd in Mairehau, Christchurch tonight. Photo / George Heard