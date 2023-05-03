Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Sideswipe: May 4: One scoop or two?

Ana Samways
By
2 mins to read
Truly chilling.

Truly chilling.

Where did these words come from?

Shampoo: If you’ve ever got the tingles while getting your hair washed at a salon, the origin of the word shampoo will make sense to you. It comes from

Latest from New Zealand