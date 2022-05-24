Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

Sickness season: How is New Zealand tracking with non-Covid illnesses?

6 minutes to read
Ambulances come and go from Middlemore Hospital emergency department. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Emma Russell
By
Emma Russell

Reporter

With winter fast approaching and New Zealand's borders about to open to all tourists in July, Herald reporter Emma Russell looks at how our country is tracking with non-Covid illnesses.

An outbreak of influenza among

