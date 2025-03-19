“When he was 28 they had told him he only had 10 years to live,” Matamata-based Sinclair said.

Kiwi siblings Faith Sinclair and Daniel Peach have been diagnosed with the same rare genetic condition that took their brother's life. Photo / Supplied

She and Daniel both began experiencing symptoms when they turned 18, but the issues they faced were different.

Daniel first had difficulties with his balance and Antonn experienced seizures.

When Sinclair also began struggling to pick up objects using her hands she didn’t want to tell her family.

At the time Sinclair, who is now an early childhood teacher, was Antonn’s fulltime caregiver.

“It’s a lot, to think that someone would have to look after me the same way I look after him.

“I thought I was going to be the next burden, so I was trying to run away from home.”

Antonn Peach - pictured in a wheelchair with nephew Ben Crosby - died at 42 from sialidosis. Photo / Supplied

When she finally told her family about her symptoms they took her to an optometrist who scanned the back of her eye.

She said they found a “cherry red spot” – a distinctive sign of the disease.

“So that’s how I was diagnosed, I was diagnosed at 18.”

Sialic acids are widely found in animal tissues, so to help slow the disease’s progression the siblings have gone vegan to reduce the amount they are consuming.

“Our progression is not so rapid because we’re not consuming animal products like Antonn did, but we still have daily struggles because of the disorder.”

Sinclair and her brother hope to fundraise enough money so they can receive groundbreaking gene therapy.

She said the new treatment could reverse the disease with a single injection.

“It’s been small-animal tested and it’s gone to the first steps of FDA [Food and Drug Administration] approval for human trials.”

The siblings have launched a Givealittle page to help fund their treatment.

