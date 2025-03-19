Kiwi siblings Faith Sinclair and Daniel Peach have been diagnosed with the same rare genetic condition that took their brother's life. Photo / Supplied
Faith Sinclair and Daniel Peach are fundraising for gene therapy treatment in the US for sialidosis.
The siblings, who began experiencing symptoms at 18, hope the treatment will save their lives.
They have launched a Givealittle page to raise funds for the groundbreaking therapy.
Two Kiwi siblings with the same rare genetic condition that took their brother’s life are fundraising for a groundbreaking gene therapy injection in the US they hope will save their lives.
Faith Sinclair, 32, and her brother Daniel Peach, 43, have sialidosis, an inherited progressive metabolic disorder caused by a faulty gene that prevents cells from breaking down sialic acid-containing molecules, which build up and affect organs and tissues.
“There are only 55 patients in the world that we know of that have sialidosis,” Sinclair told the Herald.
Their older brother Antonn Peach died at 42 from the disease.