Police are hunting for 22-year-old Talakai Finau.

Police are urging the public to assist them in finding a “dangerous” 22-year-old Auckland man who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Talakai Finau is known to frequent locations in Auckland Central and Pukekohe and was last sighted in the Whanganui region.

Police said he is dangerous and should not be approached.

During a house invasion in Mount Roskill in February 2020, Finau was shot in the right eye.

The largest fragments of the bullet, which were stuck in Finau’s brain and the middle of his left ear cavity, left him deaf in said ear and caused fractures and lacerations.

Police urge anyone with information on Finau’s whereabouts to get in contact with them immediately on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers.