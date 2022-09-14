Two international and three domestic flights were delayed coming into Auckland. Photo / Michael Craig

Police were shot at this morning, in an operation involving the police helicopter that led to delays for two international and three domestic flights at Auckland Airport.

Counties Manukau CIB Detective Inspector Karen Bright said two people are in custody after a shooting in Manurewa.

Police were called to an aggravated robbery at a commercial address on Maich Rd just after 10.30am.

Bright said officers found a vehicle believed to be involved in the robbery and followed it.

"An occupant has discharged a firearm from the vehicle towards police.

"Fortunately, no police staff have been injured."

The Eagle helicopter monitored the vehicle's travel, Bright said.

"The vehicle was successfully spiked in Wiri, but it has continued on.

"The Armed Offenders Squad followed the vehicle when it was brought to a stop on Landscape Rd in Papatoetoe.

"Two people are in custody and police have since recovered a firearm from the vehicle."

An Auckland Airport spokesperson said arriving flights were briefly delayed because of the police helicopter.

All arrivals and departures have returned to normal operations.

