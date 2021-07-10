Shot Hamilton police officer stable after surgery, recovering in hospital

The shot police officer is in a stable condition. Photo / File

The shot police officer is in a stable condition. Photo / File

Lincoln Tan is the New Zealand Herald’s diversity, ethnic affairs and immigration senior reporter.

A police officer who was shot in the shoulder and arm in Hamilton is recovering from surgery and is in a stable condition.

A police spokeswoman said the officer and his family have asked for privacy while he recovers.

"Police appreciate the support from the community which has been received by local staff," the spokeswoman said.

The officer was shot on Friday on Bankwood Rd in Hamilton, a police spokeswoman said previously.

During a routine traffic stop, a passenger got out of the car with a firearm and fired at the officer, the spokeswoman said.

"The officer was shot in the arm and shoulder area," she said.

The driver then fled the scene in his car and the man who had shot the officer stole the police car, the spokeswoman said.

The Armed Offenders Squad and Eagle helicopter were deployed to assist with locating the offenders and the two cars.

The stolen police car, along with all police equipment carried in the car, was recovered at 2.20am Saturday on Gordonton Rd, the police spokeswoman said.

The driver's car was located in Sherwood Drive, Hamilton just after 4am.

A 23-year-old man, located at a Ngaruawahia address, has been arrested in relation to the incident.

Police said the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was also recovered.