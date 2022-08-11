Footage posted on social media shows the shocking attack in a Palmerston North mall. Video / Newshub.

Security guards are so frightened of a group of marauding youths terrorising a Palmerston North mall even they won't walk through the precinct alone for lunch or dinner breaks.

A store owner, who did not want to be identified, told AM that this week's brazen attack involving 30 teens captured on security footage in the Downtown Shopping Centre, was not an isolated incident, with many in the group well known to businesses.

He said it had got to the point where even security was not comfortable walking through the city mall without an escort.

"Everyone in that mall is completely terrified,' he said.

"Even the security guard will ask our staff to walk with him outside if they're having a lunch break or dinner break.

"The fact that security are scared shows how terrified everyone is."

The store owner claimed those in the group who trashed the mall on Tuesday had become so brazen they taunted a shopkeeper with keys to their business stolen in the ruckus the very next day.

"When they attacked them they stole clothes off them, they stole their hat, they stole their house and business keys off them and then the next morning after they attack they walked back into the business again flashing keys in front of them."

He said the group involved in this week's shocking melee were well known to mall shopkeepers.

"We know their first names, we know their last names, we know their parents, we know every detail. This isn't an isolated incident."

He said businesses were fearful it would be only a matter of time before they would be targeted.

"The problem is these youths know that they have no hindrance from the police or security.

"I'm concerned for my business that they will be attacked."

He said staff were scared to come to work and store owners were at the point where they had already closed up shop or were considering shutting down.

The police had been asked to intervene who in turn told them it was up to the landlord to provide security.

Shocking footage emerged this week of a gang of teenagers assaulting a worker at the Palmerston North shopping centre.

The footage, filmed and posted online by the group, showed a woman being attacked while they cheered each other on.

Shouting "get her", one of the attackers could be seen standing on a counter kicking a worker.

The worker was showing grabbing the girl's leg before pulling her down from the counter, at which point another in the attacking group joins the girl and both hit the worker repeatedly.

The group shout and swear and the frequent sounds of breaking glass can be heard.

Two young people were arrested as a result of the attack and vandalism – one charged with assault, trespassing and shoplifting and the other referred to Youth Aid.

Morgan Lambert, who owns Nourish cafe, says the attack happened very close to his store.

"They targeted the shop next to me, attacked the staff, it's all family members in the shop, they've been attacked. [The offenders] were jumping on counters, smashing vases, anything they could use as a projectile they used as a projectile.

"It was pretty horrific."

Lambert says the staff were hit, kicked and had things thrown at them. His own staff were hit by the remnants of broken glass, but avoided injury.