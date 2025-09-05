Advertisement
Shoplifter Angel Sweeney hides stolen loot in pram, takes six vacuums in two weeks

Belinda Feek
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Shoplifter Angel Sweeney and her former partner Amos Hughes stole six vacuum cleaners in two weeks from Bricoes last year. Photo / Warren Buckland.

A young mum went on a shoplifting spree over four months, stealing groceries and vacuum cleaners and hiding them in her children’s pram.

Angel Love Sweeney later revealed that methamphetamine use was driving her thieving, in which she was joined by her former partner Amos Hughes on various occasions.

Save