Gisborne United's Dane Thompson is shadowed by Gisborne Thistle's Ash McMillan in an Eastern League match. Photo / Paul Rickard

Gisborne United are one point off the pace in Eastern League Division 1 football and could hit the front today, but they had some anxious moments against Shockers last Saturday.

United won that game 3-2 but player-coach Josh Adams will want a much-improved start from his side.

Heavy Equipment Services United play top-of-the-table Neighborhood Pizzeria Wainui Sandbar at Wainui at 2.45 this afternoon. If United win, they will go two points ahead of Wainui and still have a game in hand.

That possibility seemed a long way off at halftime in United’s game against Smash Palace Shockers Gold at Harry Barker Reserve last weekend.

Division 1 newbies Shockers led 2-1 and title favourites United had been decidedly off the pace in the first half.

Lone striker Max Harris was rewarded for a wholehearted display with goals in the 33rd and 44th minutes, and Wainui’s man-of-the-match award.

United had gone ahead in the fifth minute when central midfielder Dane Thompson gathered the ball near the edge of the penalty area on the left, beat two players and drove the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

But little else in the first half cheered United player-coach Adams.

“It was probably the worst 45 minutes we have played this season,” he said.

“We let them into the game and they took advantage of it. We were lethargic and were trying to find miracle passes rather than play it simple.”

Asked if he could say why they had started slowly, he said they might have left their warm-up a little late.

“It was almost as if we took the first half as a warm-up.”

It wouldn’t have helped that United had three influential players out. Centreback Kieran Higham and flank player Malcolm Marfell were unavailable and holding midfielder/defender Kieran Venema was injured.

However, teenage second-team centreback Jaedyn Taylor slotted in beside Jonathan Purcell and looked at home in his first-team debut. The other gaps were filled from within the squad.

United players gave themselves a rocket at halftime and came out with more purpose in the second half.

In the 58th minute, a Josh Adams right-wing corner was headed goalwards but blocked, and Thompson hit the rebound home from close range.

In the 70th minute, another Adams right-wing corner led to the winning goal. Purcell headed it in at the far post.

Shockers went down to 10 men in the 83rd minute when leftback Tyler Barwick was shown the yellow card for dissent, then said something else and was shown the red.

Adams said Thompson was strong in the middle of the park and dominant in the air. Beside him, Corey Adams worked hard to create openings, while defensive midfielder Aaron Graham was a welcome buffer in front of the back four.

Ben Hansen shone in defence, first at leftback and then on the right. Jake Robertson, who came off injured the week before, went on at leftback with 15 minutes to go. Sam Royston moved from rightback to the left wing, for Damon Husband, who had shared frontrunning duties with Adams brothers Jacob and Josh.

Shockers coach Cullen Spawforth said it was an enjoyable game to watch, and good for local football that United were tested.

Harris, a recent signing from Wainui, had been tried on the wing but his performance last Saturday proved his value as a central striker.

Others to shine included Ash McMillan and Bradley Clark as holding midfielders, Jackson Donovan-Monteith in midfield and defence, Te Wai Coulston at rightback, and Fletcher Honey and Ryan Anderson as double centrebacks.

Spawforth said his team were looking forward to their next game against United. He, himself, would be laid up for some time after an operation early next month. The surgery – a double reconstruction of ligaments in his right knee – would be performed in Auckland.

Other local football results –

Eastern League Division 1: C & G Plumbing High School Old Boys Black Hearts 4 Gisborne Thistle Youth A 3. NP Wainui Sandbar had the bye.

Division 2: HES United Seconds 2 1st Class Decorators Wainui Salty Dogs 4, HSOB Sports Club 0 SP Shockers Green 3, CGP HSOB Eels 0 Ngatapa Brandt Silkies 2, Tatapouri Bohemians 2 Versatile Thistle 5, Thistle Youth B 4 Gizzy Bobcat Services Thistle 6, QRS Wairoa Athletic 6 Thistle Vintage-Masters 1.

Women: SP Shockers 2 Bohemians 2, YMCA Thistle 13 Tatapouri Marist Thistle 1, HES United 0 Gisborne Laundry Services Wainui Riverina 6.



