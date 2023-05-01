Friends are shocked at the sudden passing of Kiwi artist Enuake Sirikige.

Paul Anakakul remembers his close friend Enuake Sirikige complaining about having a headache.

That Friday evening, on April 21, the talented Kiwi graffiti artist of Thai and Cook Island descent collapsed and died suddenly at a petrol station in Kingsland.

Fondly known to friends and loved ones as Enu, Sirikige was aged just 46 when he died.

“I’ve lost not only one of my best friends but also my brother,” said Anakakul, who owns At Bangkok restaurant in Kingsland.

The mural painted by Sirikige at his restaurant would be an “eternal reminder” of his best mate, Anakakul said.

Paul Anakakul says the artwork at his restaurant At Bangkok in Kingsland will be an eternal reminder of his friend Enu Sirikige. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Sirikige, who once worked in retail sales, started his career as an artist spraying illegally and saw graffiti as freedom of expression.

He said in a media interview he had been doing art but was drawn to the area of aerosol.

Sirikege’s Hommage to Goldie exhibition in the late 2000s did so well that he managed to buy a house with the money he made there.

In 2009, Sirikige and a friend, Graham Alan, were approached by Universal to paint an ad for the new Fast and Furious movie.

Since then, he has been commissioned to do many great artworks including for The Luxe Edit, where he painted the backdrop and the design was transferred on to limited edition carry bags.

He also created a unique NZ-inspired artwork for the Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra’s Beethoven 250 festival.

Anakakul said: “Enu is the most beautiful, kindest human being I have ever met, and I think the most beautiful soul I will ever meet.”

He said Sirikige leaves behind five children who are aged between 5 and 14 years.

“Enu is not only a great friend and brother to me, but he is a great and doting dad to his kids whom he loved very much,” Anakakul said.

On that fateful Friday, Sirikige was just lifting a box to put in his car when he collapsed with no warning.

“When the people at the liquor store, who knew he was a friend of mine, called me and told me what happened, I just closed my restaurant and rushed there,” Anakakul said.

“Two ambulances were there. His heart had stopped, but they managed to get it going and I thought he’d be okay. Then they lifted him into the ambulance and it stopped again.”

Anakakul said Sirikige died from a brain aneurysm.

Enu was described as a loving and doting dad.

Before his death, Anakakul said Sirikige would come to see him at his Kingsland restaurant almost every day.

In a Givealittle page Anakakul created, he described Sirikige as a “loving father, devoted friend, brother, and an incredibly talented artist”.

“His passion and dedication to his art were evident in every stroke of his paintbrush and his artwork has touched the lives of many,” he said.

“Enu poured his heart and soul into his artwork while his pieces were a reflection of his vibrant personality and creative mind.”

Anakakul said Sirikige, who attended Avondale College as a student, had always dreamed of providing his children with the best opportunities in life and had worked tirelessly to ensure they were well taken care of.

“His untimely death has left a deep void in the lives of his family and friends and we are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a kind and talented individual,” he said.

“Enu was an exceptional artist, and his work touched the hearts of many. We hope that his memory can live on through his children, who will undoubtedly carry his creativity and passion forward.”

Another Givealittle page, set up by close friend Carina Rocque, said Sirikige’s passing had left a “hole in our hearts”.

“To anyone who knew Enu, you would know he was a beautiful person with a heart of pure gold, he was extremely generous with his time, hard-working, knew how to have a good laugh, was the most incredible super dad and an amazing friend,” Rocque wrote.

The two Givealittle pages have raised a combined total of $13,900 for the family.