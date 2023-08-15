Popular cafe chain Wishbone has been placed in liquidation. Photo / Dean Purcell

There’s surprise and sadness in the capital city after the abrupt closure of a well-known and popular cafe chain.

Wishbone was placed in liquidation yesterday.

The cafe’s website is no longer working and a liquidator has been appointed to The Woodward Group, a holding company used to trade the business.

Unite Union national secretary John Crocker said the sudden shutdown came out of the blue.

“I’m surprised by this. They’re a national chain, they’re recognisable, you know the brand.

“It’s unusual to have something happen this abruptly. You’d normally see something contract before it falls over.”

Wishbone operated about 20 branded outlets around the country, and traded in both major supermarket chains while supplying various trade customers.

It employed around 110 staff spread between retail outlets, manufacturing facility and HQ.

Crocker said the union had received no indication the business was in trouble, and staff would be walking away with little compensation.

“The staff are owed certain things as preferred creditors - they’re owed any wages up to the point of termination. They’re owed any contractual notice period, they’re owed their holiday pay. And if there’s any redundancy compensation in their contract then they’re owed that as well.

“I would be very surprised if there was any redundancy compensation in a Wishbone employment agreement though.”

Crocker said redundancy payouts were rare in hospitality and retail.

“It’s part of the reason there’s issues with staff in hospitality these days. Workers were made redundant during Covid, they were thrown out without any compensation, and they’re a little burned by that. They’re not flooding back to the industry.”

Wishbone founders Andrea Gibson Scarlett and her husband Shayne Scarlett.

Two months out from an election it was a timely reminder for the Government to consider what happens to workers in situations like this, Crocker said.

“We advocate for statutory redundancy compensation. I know the Government was talking about income insurance, which was shelved, but workers need something. Pick one, workers need it.”

Wishbone was the brainchild of Wellington entrepreneurs Andrea Gibson Scarlett and Shayne Scarlett.

They started the business in Wellington in 1999 and expanded into Auckland in 2004. Wishbone was ranked number 35 in the Deloitte Fast 50 list of companies in 2003.

A call to Wishbone head office reception went unanswered this morning.

A Victoria University spokeswoman confirmed the Wishbone cafe at the Kelburn campus stopped trading yesterday.

“The University community is very sad to see Wishbone close—we have enjoyed a very good relationship with the team over the years and they have always provided great food and service to our staff and students.

“It has been an important and valued part of the Kelburn campus. A range of other cafe outlets are still available on the Kelburn campus.”

Wellington City Council was given no advance warning about the Wishbone at Ākau Tangi Sports Centre closing yesterday, spokesman Richard MacLean said.

The council has been left to advise people of the closure.

Wellington Airport has also confirmed its Wishbone store stopped trading on Tuesday.

