A serious crash near Maruia in the Nelson district has emergency services responding this morning. Image / Google Maps

One person is seriously injured after a crash in the Tasman region that has forced the closure of a major highway.

Shenandoah Highway is expected to remain closed for some time as emergency services respond to the crash.

A police spokesperson said they were called to the scene between Creighton Rd and SH65 at around 7.35am.

“Police are in attendance where one person is being treated with serious injuries.