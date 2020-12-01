Shelly Bay occupation: Wellington weather knock structures but protesters still smiling

Protesters at Shelly Bay are still smiling in spite of their structures taking a knock in Monday's wild weather. Photo / Supplied

Protesters at the Shelly Bay occupation are calling for support after their structures "copped a bit of a beating" in the wild Wellington weather on Monday night.

Iwi group Mau Whenua began the occupation nine days ago to protest a $500,000 million housing development on the site, two weeks after city councillors voted in favour of selling and leasing the land.

The Wellington Region was hit with heavy rain and gale force winds overnight, but occupation organiser Anaru Mepham said it would take more than a storm to dampen their spirits.

"Some of the structures copped a bit of a beating in the Wellington wind, but more importantly the people that were on site woke up smiling," he said.

"We looked through the damage that had occurred and everyone had a giggle and said 'right, how do we fix it?'

"The environment could wind up a little bit more if it wanted to and we'd still come out with a smile on our face."

But as the structures had "taken a bit of a knock", the group was calling for public support in establishing more permanent foundations on the site.

"We started the occupation with what we could get onto the site at the time, and some of the structures that we had were fairly light," he said.

"Having secure strong facilities that we don't have to repair every week would be really beneficial.

Mau Whenua are calling for public support to establish more durable structures. Photo / Supplied

"If people know of, or have access to, stronger structures – marquees and tents that can stand a bit more weather than what we're used to – we will accept them with open arms.

He said the group had already received "amazing" support from the community and whānau and were now being more specific in their requests.

They were committed to the occupation until at least March.

"If that's the worst we're going to be hit with, then we're absolutely fine," he said.

"As we said earlier, we're here for the four months at least. And as things happen, we'll adjust our mahi. But the objective is that we are here for the four months."