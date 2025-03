Police have also responded.

“The crash involves a truck and pedestrian,” a police spokesperson said.

“It was reported to police about 6.40am and happened between Malvern Hills Rd and Duke St.

“Diversions will be in place for some time and members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”

The NZ Transport Agency says SH73 is closed near the Duke St intersection.

Road users are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.