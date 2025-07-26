Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Canterbury fires: Helicopters fight 12 suspicious blazes overnight

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
Quick Read

Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze at the Waimakariri riverbank, near the Gorge Bridge, around 9pm last night. Photo / Supplied

Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze at the Waimakariri riverbank, near the Gorge Bridge, around 9pm last night. Photo / Supplied

Multiple fire crews and three helicopters are fighting 12 suspicious fires in Canterbury, including a 50-hectare blaze near the small town of Sheffield.

Fire and Emergency were called to the blaze at the Waimakariri riverbank, near the Gorge Bridge, around 9pm last night.

Due to its location, it was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save