The New Zealand Citrus Growers annual general meeting and conference will be held in Gisborne in September, where all things to do with the citrus industry will be discussed.

The recent shed meetings for citrus growers staged in Gisborne, Kerikeri and Tauranga were well received, according to CitrusNZ.

The organisation’s board members and management listened to what growers had to say about their industry.

“The CNZ team provided presentations to update members on current and planned research and development projects, as well as the upcoming renewal of the citrus commodity levy order,” CNZ chairman Wayne Hall says in the latest edition of Citrus News.

“The winter months have thrown up some real challenges on the citrus front.

“The weather bomb that hit the Gisborne region at the end of June, coupled with the continual wet conditions and lack of sunshine hours for most of July, has resulted in a mixed bag of fruit quality, not only ‘on orchard’ but also in the market,” Hall said.