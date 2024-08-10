Advertisement
Shed meetings well received, CitrusNZ AGM to be held in Gisborne

Gisborne Herald
2 mins to read
The New Zealand Citrus Growers annual general meeting and conference will be held in Gisborne in September, where all things to do with the citrus industry will be discussed.

The recent shed meetings for citrus growers staged in Gisborne, Kerikeri and Tauranga were well received, according to CitrusNZ.

The organisation’s board members and management listened to what growers had to say about their industry.

“The CNZ team provided presentations to update members on current and planned research and development projects, as well as the upcoming renewal of the citrus commodity levy order,” CNZ chairman Wayne Hall says in the latest edition of Citrus News.

“The winter months have thrown up some real challenges on the citrus front.

“The weather bomb that hit the Gisborne region at the end of June, coupled with the continual wet conditions and lack of sunshine hours for most of July, has resulted in a mixed bag of fruit quality, not only ‘on orchard’ but also in the market,” Hall said.

“Late-season satsuma fruit quality has been negatively impacted by the conditions, and some growers have struggled to keep up with their fungicide applications that are required to protect against fruit rots.

“Packhouses are under pressure to keep their packed product clear of rots,” he said.

“On the taste front, we are delivering navels from all regions that once again taste superior to any imported product.

“We must continue to promote NZ product, as there appears to be a consistent issue with Australian navel imports again this season, which were still appearing on our supermarket shelves well into July.”

Meantime, the Citrus NZ annual general meeting and conference will be held in Gisborne at the Farmers Air Event Centre on September 18.

“This year it’s extra-special as we celebrate 30 years since the incorporation of NZCG,” Hall said.

The guest speaker will be broadcaster Kerre Woodham.

“We’ll be talking about all things citrus, sharing exciting updates, and looking ahead to the future.

“We look forward to seeing you there.”



