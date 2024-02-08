Sacha Bond gets into her work in the first run of today's attempt on the record at Centrehill Station, near Mossburn, northern Southland.

Sacha Bond gets into her work in the first run of today's attempt on the record at Centrehill Station, near Mossburn, northern Southland.

King Country shearer Sacha Bond has made a tentative start to her women’s nine-hour strong wool ewes shearing record bid, just on pace in the first two hours to breakfast in a Northern Southland woolshed.

Starting at 5am and targeting a record of 452 shorn by Kerri-Jo Te Huia in 2018, Bond shore 98, which compared with the holder’s first two-hour run of 101.

She had upped the pace slightly in the early stages of the second run, statistically forecast about 8.25am at that pace to shear about 465 for the day.

The record attempt is being live streamed on the Sacha Bond World Record Shearing and Perkinz Farming Products Facebook pages, with organisers alerting followers to avoid other links, especially those that appear in comments on Facebook.

Resuming at 8am, Bond faces four more runs, of 1hr 45min each, to the finish at 5pm.

Today’s record got the green light from the four-man World Sheep Shearing Records Society judging panel when 31.06kg of wool was shorn from 10 ewes in a sample shear on Thursday afternoon, safely meeting the requirement of an average of at least 3kg of wool per sheep.

If she succeeds, Bond will be the first shearer in over 40 years to hold world nine-hour strong wool records for both lambs and ewes simultaneously.

She set the lambs record of 720 (59 more than the previous record), on December 19.

Bond, originally from Woodvlle, is targeting the ewes record of 452, shorn in a Wairarapa woolshed in January 2018 by Te Huia, originally from Marton, in the only attempt at the record since a rewriting of shearing record rules and the establishment of the World Sheep Shearing Records Society in 1983.

Bond will also have in her sights the tally of 465 shorn by Matawai farmer and mum-of-two Catherine Mullooly last month when she smashed the eight-hour record.

With 500 a foreseeable goal, mum-of-one Bond is also likely to have in her sights a tally of 522 shorn by Northland shearer Maureen Hyett in the South Island in February 1982.

Hyett’s tally is still the most ewes shorn by a woman in any record attempt, but because of the setting of the new standards, it is not recognised as the record in the modern era.

Shearing at Centrehill Station, where she set the lambs record near Mossburn, Northern Southland, Bond is tackling sheep similar to her weight or heavier.

Read more about shearing and woolhandling here.

Yesterday Bond said many volunteers came to prep the shed.

“Sheep are looking good considering the weather we’ve faced lately, and it should all fall into place for a good day on Friday.”

She returned last week from shearingfor several weeks in Australia and said she’d been been preparing “all over Southland, from Ranfurly to Te Anau”.

It’s the last record attempt in a frantic New Zealand season which has already seen the smashing of three of the four strong wool solo records for women, and is being monitored closely by four qualified records-shearing judges appointed by the records society.

Six shearers – four males and two females – have held both ewes and lambs strong wool records for nine hours since the first records regime was set in 1967.

The first was Waikato shearer Jack Dowd who held the men’s records simultaneously in the 1970s, with a lambs tally of 637 shorn on December 2, 1977, going with a ewes record of 543 he had held since January 22, 1974.

In Australia, Dwayne Black, from New Zealand, held the Merino (fine wool) ewes and lambs records for nine hours simultaneously after two big efforts in West Australia in the summer of 2004-2005.

The current men’s strong wool ewes record for nine hours is 731, shorn by Cornwall farmer and New Zealand shearer Matthew Smith in England in July 2016.