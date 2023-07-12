A woman claims she was assaulted by a Corrections Officer in her cell at an Auckland prison. Photo / File

Two Corrections officers have been “reassigned” and are not allowed any contact with prisoners after a woman alleged she was badly beaten by staff at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility.

Her mother says the alleged attack “should never have happened” and worries the woman’s injuries will cause her permanent issues.

The inmate - who the Herald has agreed not to identify - has been at ARWCF for about five months and is facing charges including assault, contravening a protection order, wilful damage, theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, breaching intensive supervision and failing to answer District Court bail.

She is next due to appear in court later this month for a bail application hearing.

She asked her mother to contact the Herald and pass on the details of the alleged assault.

“Basically she was beaten by a guard,” her mother said.

“As a result she had her head split open after it was smashed into concrete and her shoulder dislocated and humerus broken.

“The shoulder had tendons pulled off the bone.... quite a serious injury. She had to go to hospital for surgery. She has been screwed and plated back together and may suffer long-term effects and or disability from this.

“She is still in a sling and in lots of pain.”

The woman said her daughter had been using her cellmate’s television on her top bunk bed and an argument ensued when the other woman asked for it back.

The cellmate allegedly told Corrections staff the woman was threatening her and when they came to intervene the alleged assault happened.

ARWCF prison director Tayla Yandall confirmed an alleged incident was being investigated and as such could not give any specifics.

“Two staff members at Auckland Region Women’s Corrections Facility have been reassigned into roles with no contact with prisoners while we investigate their response to an incident on 26 May 2023,” she said.

“This matter was referred to police for investigation. Corrections is also carrying out a full investigation, which is currently on hold while the matter is being investigated by police.”

The women's prison in South Auckland. Photo / File

Detective Senior Sergeant Kevin Tiernan said staff were “making inquiries” after a referral from Corrections about the incident.

“At this stage, the matter remains under investigation and as such, we are not in a position to comment further until this has been completed.”

Yandall said under the Corrections Act 2004 staff are “authorised to use force if there are reasonable grounds to believe it is necessary”.

Examples of this included self-defence, in the case of an escape, to prevent property damage, or in response to resistance to a lawful order.

“The use of force must be reasonable, necessary and justified,” Yandall explained.

“We demand a high standard of conduct and integrity from all employees, and if we find evidence that our staff don’t meet the standards required of them then we take appropriate action.”

Yandall would not be drawn on the inmate’s injuries.

“Due to our legislative obligations under the Privacy Act 2020 and the Health Information Privacy Code, we are unable to provide any medical information about the prisoner involved,’ she said.

The inmate’s mother said regardless of what her daughter did to end up in prison she “did not deserve” to be hurt.

"It shouldn't have happened."












