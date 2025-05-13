Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shaun Hendy’s warning: The Covid lessons we’re still to learn - Simon Wilson

Simon Wilson
By
Senior Writer·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Professor Shaun Hendy, director of the research centre Te Punaha Matatini, based at Auckland University. Photo / Greg Bowker

Professor Shaun Hendy, director of the research centre Te Punaha Matatini, based at Auckland University. Photo / Greg Bowker

Simon Wilson
Opinion by Simon Wilson
Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues. He joined the Herald in 2018.
Learn more

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Covid scientist Shaun Hendy has written a book about his time in the pandemic modelling hot seat.
  • Hendy says New Zealand had one of the world’s best responses to Covid, but let Māori down.
  • He’s worried that we aren’t learning the right lessons for next time.

The story I like most in Shaun Hendy‘s wonderful new book on his time in the Covid-19 modelling hot seat is about the morning he was hurrying along Lambton Quay to get to the Beehive when his shoe broke.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand