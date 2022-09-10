Shaneel Lal: It's laughable that Brian Tamaki is crying victim

Bishop Brian Tamaki speaks at The Freedom & Rights Coalition New Zealand Lockdown Vaccination protest at Auckland Domain in 2021. Photo / Brett Phibbs

OPINION:

It is no secret that self-proclaimed apostle and aspiring politician Brain Tamaki is no fan of the queer community. But that hasn't stopped him from continuing his attacks on us.

Tamaki used his address to Destiny Church on Sunday to declare that queer people are perverts. I think being concerned about what consenting adults are doing in bed is perverted.

Tamaki claims that "we're in a sick society" because New Zealand has the queerest Parliament worldwide. "The media globally said New Zealand now has the queerest Parliament. I am not proud of that," Tamaki ranted. I don't ever remember anyone asking him to be proud of it. Tamaki is dismayed that 10 per cent of New Zealand MPs are openly queer. He claims that 10 per cent is a disproportionately high representation of the queer community, which only makes up one per cent of the population.

According to Stat New Zealand's annual Household Economic survey, about one in 20 adults in Aotearoa identify with the LGBT+ community. Approximately 12.3 per cent of 30-34-year-olds, 19.4 per cent of 25-29-year-olds and 22.5 per cent of 18-24-year-olds identify as queer.

These numbers will continue to increase as it becomes safer to be openly queer in Aotearoa. Tamaki did not let the truth get in the way of a good anti-queer bashing sermon. Maths may not be Tamaki's strong suit but it pays to get your numbers right if you're banking your anti-queer arguments on it.

Tamaki claims he is "into diversity," "not perversity." The 12 queer parliamentarians also represent neurodivergent people, immigrants, Māori, Pacific people, women and the working class. There is equal if not more diversity between the 12 queer MPs and the approximately 40 Pākeha men in Parliament.

I do not understand Tamaki's obsession with calling queer folk perverts. Tamaki added it makes him sick that New Zealand has the queerest Parliament worldwide. What makes me sick is that Tamaki and Destiny Church led a march against the anti-smacking laws. Was it not perverse to oppose legislation that sought to protect children from child abuse?

Destiny Church led the Enough is Enough march against same-sex civil unions in 2004. Tamaki blamed the Christchurch earthquakes on queer people, called trans people 'the enemy," and attempted to stop the conversion therapy ban. Ironically, Tamaki claims, "it's taboo to touch the rainbow crew." Tamaki has persistently tried to undermine our human rights. It's laughable that Tamaki is crying victim.

What's become untouchable is Christian extremism. Religious freedom has long been an exclusive right to persecute queer folk. Anyone who dares to criticise religious extremism is subject to public backlash.

Tamaki craves power. He has been desperate for a seat in Parliament for years. I do not want a Christian fundamentalist who is against same-sex marriage and bodily autonomy rights to legislate on behalf of New Zealanders. Tamaki is aware that a sector of New Zealand still detests queer people. Tamaki is campaigning to those people.

Tamaki says he doesn't hate queer people but thinks we have "a very big voice." He seems to be opposed to queer folk influencing the education system or building structures in his sermon. Where should we work? Is the Destiny Church asking all queer folk to retire and offering to fund our livelihoods? Tamaki is showing us the kind of politician he will be.

I think it is perverse that the church is trying to get in bed with the state. The rise of Christian extremism threatens the state's integrity. A state compromised by religious bigotry will fail to protect the rights of marginalised people. New Zealanders must vote to keep the state and church separate next year.