Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shaneel Lal: Anti-gay hate crimes are a wake-up call for us all

Shaneel Lal
By
4 mins to read
Police are investigating a series of vicious attacks on gay men, which appear to be hate crimes. Photo / 123rf

Police are investigating a series of vicious attacks on gay men, which appear to be hate crimes. Photo / 123rf

OPINION

A group of teenagers have allegedly brutally attacked at least nine gay men in apparent hate crimes in Christchurch in six weeks. The details of these attacks are something out of the days when

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand