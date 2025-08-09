Advertisement
Shane Te Pou: We can’t spend Government ghost money

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Minister for Infrastructure Chris Bishop.

Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THE FACTS

  • The Government’s infrastructure announcement is criticised as “ghost money” with no new investments.
  • Hospital and roading upgrades form the bulk of infrastructure projects the coalition plans to start before Christmas.
  • More than 31,000 jobs have been lost in two years, especially among youth.

In 2011, the New Zealand Government put out an advert designed to stop people from drinking and driving. A phrase from the ad that became popular was, “Bro, you know I can’t grab your ghost chips”. Fourteen years later, the Government appears to be revisiting this ad –

