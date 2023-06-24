Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: National and Christopher Luxon squeezed by Labour and Act

By Shane Te Pou
5 mins to read
These days you’re more likely to see David Seymour than Christopher Luxon leading an opposition attack on the Government or putting forward a new policy. Photo / Kelly O'Hara Images

These days you’re more likely to see David Seymour than Christopher Luxon leading an opposition attack on the Government or putting forward a new policy. Photo / Kelly O'Hara Images

OPINION

The rise of the Act Party is putting National in a difficult position this election as it tries to find a balance between holding on to its right-wing base while also trying to appeal

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand