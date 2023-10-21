Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Labour’s visionless, dull managerialism shut voters out

By Shane Te Pou
5 mins to read
Labour's “In it for you” slogan promised politics “for”, not “with” New Zealanders. Photo / Alex Burton

Labour's “In it for you” slogan promised politics “for”, not “with” New Zealanders. Photo / Alex Burton

OPINION

A bruised and battered Labour Party has emerged from last weekend’s election, hurting from the loss of most of a generation of MPs and heartland electorates.

The crash from 38 per cent in the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand