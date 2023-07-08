Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Labour’s trade deals and environmental policies deliver for farmers

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
The Alliance Group, the farmer-owned cooperative has signed a memorandum of understanding with Grand Farm, China's largest importer of sheep meat. Photo / RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

The Alliance Group, the farmer-owned cooperative has signed a memorandum of understanding with Grand Farm, China's largest importer of sheep meat. Photo / RNZ / Nathan McKinnon

OPINION

As farmers look back on the 2022/23 financial year, in which they posted a record $56.2 billion in export receipts, they can congratulate themselves on hard work well done and give a tip of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand