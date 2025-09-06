Advertisement
Shane Te Pou: Government needs to stop spinning and start listening

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's decision to appoint Simeon Brown as Health Minister, replacing Dr Shane Reti, has come under criticism. Photo / NZ Herald

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
THE FACTS

  • Simeon Brown replaced Dr Shane Reti as Health Minister during a Cabinet reshuffle in January 2025.
  • The Government has made a 1% pay offer to nurses and teachers.
  • Strikes by nurses followed nearly a year of deadlocked negotiations between their union and Health NZ.

Watching coverage of the nurses’ strikes, I can’t help but feel Prime Minister Christopher Luxon got it wrong when he took the health portfolio off Dr Shane Reti and gave it to Simeon Brown.

It’s clear the nurses’ demands are reasonable. They want fair pay that at least

