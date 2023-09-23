Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou: Act targeting the stressed out instead of wealthy rip-off artists

By Shane Te Pou
4 mins to read
If Act has its way, people suffering from stress will be subject to secret reports from their doctors to the Government, breaching doctor-patient confidentiality. Photo / 123RF

If Act has its way, people suffering from stress will be subject to secret reports from their doctors to the Government, breaching doctor-patient confidentiality. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

A National-Act Government would be a huge leap backwards for the treatment of people with mental illness in my opinion, if David Seymour has his way.

Seymour’s Act party has released a plan to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand