Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Shane Te Pou asks Christopher Luxon to stop playing the race card and put national interest first

By Shane Te Pou
5 mins to read
Shane Te Pou believes Christopher Luxon could show the kind of leadership that would dial racism down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Shane Te Pou believes Christopher Luxon could show the kind of leadership that would dial racism down. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Tēnā koe, Mr Luxon

You and I disagree on plenty when it comes to how Aotearoa New Zealand ought to be governed - but I think you’d agree that there’s nothing wrong with that.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand