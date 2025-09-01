Hundreds of mourners have gathered to farewell former-Māori All Black Shane Christie in Nelson this morning, with many tributes to a “leader with true mana” who has left a lasting impression.

Christie, 39, died suddenly last Wednesday.

More than 700 people, including family, friends, and former teammates, have filled the Trafalgar Centre in Nelson for the funeral service.

Friends of Christie told the Herald it was believed his death was self-inflicted and came after a period during which concern over his well-being had increased.

This morning, many tributes are being paid.

“He made such an impact, he touched so many people from all different walks of life,” said close friend Paul Hampton.

“A man who lived his life like he played rugby.

“He went out of his way for so many.

“Shane was so unassuming. He collected for Gumboot Friday and didn’t want any recognition; they didn’t know he was a rugby player.”

Shane Christie is being laid to rest in Nelson today. Photo / George Heard

Craig Moore, a close friend of more than 20 years, said Christie was a “truly kind man” who “gave so much to others”.

“He always had a project on the go. After retiring in 2017, Shane became a passionate advocate for preventing brain injuries in rugby.

“Shane’s life was one of passion; whatever he turned his hand to, he gave it passion.

“‘Shayno’ was loyal and caring. He checked in on us and our whanau, even through his own battles. A leader with true mana.

“He’s left his mark on all teams he represented.”

Family, friends, and former teammates are among those who have gathered to pay their respects to Christie. Photo / George Heard

The former Tasman Mako captain and Highlanders Super Rugby flanker retired from professional rugby in 2017 due to severe post-concussion symptoms.

Christie suffered his first concussion during tackling practice at lunchtime at high school.

Today, All Blacks and Crusaders star David Havili, who is also the Tasman Mako captain, said he was “very blessed” to speak on behalf of the Mako.

“A trailblazer for young, inspiring players in this region, he fuelled kids like me to go out and chase their dreams,” he said of Christie.

David Havili speaking today.

“He could connect with anyone from all walks of life; he always found ways to know you as a person.”

Havili described Christie as “the ultimate teammate” who was a big believer in putting culture first, and then “the rest would take care of itself”.

“The impact you had on our lives was immense, Shane,” Havili said.

“What made Shane so special and unique is the way he could connect with anyone from all walks of life; he always found ways to know you as a person.”

Former All Black Ben Smith and other former Highlanders players were at the service. Photo / George Heard

Christie’s lawyer and friend Craig Morice said he was a loyal mate.

“We were taught at law school not to become emotionally attached to our clients. I’m glad I made an exception to that rule for Shane Christie, as my life has been richer for it,” Morice said.

“If you demonstrated honesty and love, then you had Shane’s respect.”

He suffered more than 10 head knocks during his career, including in 2016 that he never fully recovered from. His last two came during training sessions after collisions he last year described to the Herald as “really light and I couldn’t handle them”.

Craig Morice.

Post-career, Christie became an advocate for raising greater awareness around the impacts of repeated head injuries and its links to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

Morice said it was important to talk about Christie’s advocacy work around CTE.

“In 2017, Shane had to see a neurological specialist in Melbourne, as slaves and headaches for getting worse.”

Hundreds have gathered to farewell Christie today.

“In November of that year, Shane was advised to not play rugby. From that point on, he was determined to understand as much as he could about concussion, and CTE,” Morice said.

“I suspect many chapters in Shane’s legacy are yet to be written,” he said, adding that his brain will be donated to the New Zealand brain bank.

Holly Parkes, his girlfriend of five years, spoke of a “simple, kind man” who could solve problems “just by smiling at them”.

Holly Parkes said Shane Christie was a “simple, kind man”.

She said he lived his life as if he were in a scrum, or had the foot flat on the pedal of a Ford Mustang.

“The man could dance, the man could laugh, and the man could drink., I can still hear his laugh,” Parkes said.

“He moved through hobbies like he was clocking them like video game levels. He had an obsessive personality. He would fixate on something like golf or Chinese teapots and explore it until he couldn’t anymore.

“He loved to learn, and he loved to try. He loved to ask questions. He wasn’t ashamed of who he was.

“I could try to convey how much Shane meant to me, but I actually don’t have a way to express the impact Shane had on my life and on my world.”

Shane Christie.

Parkes said Christie had been fighting the symptoms of concussion for nine years.

“Shane has now told me through his death what love really is.”

CTE is a degenerative brain disease that can only be diagnosed after death. The symptoms include aggression, depression, memory loss and paranoia.

Christie had told the Herald he wanted his brain to be studied after his death to see if he had CTE.

Christie’s close friend and teammate, Billy Guyton was found to have CTE in a brain study carried out after his death in a suspected suicide.

In the United States, CTE has been linked to multiple suicides among professional football players.