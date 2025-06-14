Advertisement
New Zealand

Shamed New Zealand pornographer Michael Pratt speaks from US prison cell

Kurt Bayer
By
South Island Head of News·NZ Herald·
8 mins to read

Michael Pratt, who is facing life imprisonment for sex trafficking in the United States after three years on the run, has broken his silence. Composite image / NZME

A notorious New Zealand porn pedlar who spent years as a global fugitive from FBI special agents has broken his silence. Speaking exclusively to the Herald from inside a US prison where he faces 20-plus years after admitting sex trafficking charges, Michael Pratt finally apologises for causing harm to scores

