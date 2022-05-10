The iconic Art Deco Festival is undergoing some changes to reduce its future risk against unplanned events like Covid 19. Photo / Getty

Hawke's Bay's iconic Art Deco festival has undergone a shake-up and emerged with a new look, but without its long-standing events manager.

But the decision to disestablish the role held by Greg Howie, dominated by the Covid era significantly hitting two of the three festivals since his appointment in August 2019, hasn't gone down well with one of its biggest supporters.

While Howie could only say he's gutted but has some possibilities to look at, festivals stalwart Neville Smith, involved for about 30 years in a variety of ways including sponsorship and Navy liaison, said: "It's not a decision I agree with. I don't know of any events festival without a festival director.

"I think he's done a fantastic job," he said. "Because he's from the Bay he's well connected. He's engaged with the key players and the sponsors, and they hold him in high regard."

Events New Zealand chairman Kevin Murphy, who is also events manager for the Napier City Council, said what had happened was "a concern" but as a trust Art Deco was able to make its own decisions. It was hoped it would still be able to run the festival successfully.

The Trust says the disestablishment of the role is part of paring back its in-house events team, in moves to make the festival and the trust sustainable. It will continue to promote and co-ordinate the festival but there will be less 'ticketed events' featuring in summer and winter Deco events.

The changes come after two years of disruption caused by the pandemic.

The trust received Government support through the Strategic Tourism Asset Protection Programme fund but trust chair Barbara Arnott said: "That has come to an end and we need to do everything we can to remain sustainable.''

Covid-19 had forever changed New Zealand's events sector, she said, and added: "The trust is responding appropriately to its changed circumstances, with a new model."

"To continue without change is irresponsible – not only from a governance and financial perspective but also from a heritage perspective," Arnott said.

Heritage manager Jeremy Smith says there will be more opportunities for the "community and Hawke's Bay's excellent hospitality organisations to become involved".

"This approach de-risks the Trust by becoming less focused on delivering specific events, and more focused on promoting the festival overall," he said. "The experience of the past two years means we need to change the way we deliver the festival to de-risk and make our festival and other Trust activities sustainable over the long term."

He stressed that the Art Deco Festival is not at risk.

The Art Deco Trust has ''pared back'' its in-house events team, and the role of long standing events manager Greg Howie, pictured, has been dis-established. Photo / NZME

"We are changing our model so that our festival is suited for a post-Covid environment," he said. "Everything that people love about our festivals (Summer and Winter Deco) will remain; free public events in our wonderful public spaces, opportunities for connection and, of course, a celebration of Napier and Hawke's Bay's Art Deco Heritage."

"We look forward to sharing our plans in more detail later in the year," says Smith, who also paid tribute to Howie.

"We acknowledge and thank Greg for his work with the Trust and contribution to our festival over many years. He leaves with our good wishes for the future."