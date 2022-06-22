Police have been at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.
A truck and trailer tipped over in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.
Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.
One person suffered minor injuries.
The road was closed between Tekapo and Twizel almost all day.
The state highway was reopened late this afternoon, with a warning for motorists to take extra care due to fog and ice while travelling on the route.