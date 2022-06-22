Apology for stranded pregnant Kiwis during lockdown, fourth Covid vaccine dose passes into law and trains in the UK grind to a halt with strike action in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police have been at the scene of two truck crashes near Tekapo in South Canterbury.

A truck and trailer tipped over in icy conditions on State Highway 8 between Tekapo and Twizel at 12.10am.

Police say a short time later a second truck crashed into the trailer that had tipped over at the same location.

SH8 between Twizel and Tekapo is open. Photo / Supplied

One person suffered minor injuries.

The road was closed between Tekapo and Twizel almost all day.

The state highway was reopened late this afternoon, with a warning for motorists to take extra care due to fog and ice while travelling on the route.