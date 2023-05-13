A truck and container unit rolled on State Highway 29 on Saturday.

There is “major” traffic congestion on State Highway 29 in the Lower Kaimai area as efforts are under way to recover a truck and container unit from an accident yesterday.

In a statement yesterday, Tauranga City Council systems operator Richard Brignall said a truck and container unit rolled on SH29 northbound outside 2292 SH29, near Valley View Rd and Soldiers Rd.

Today, Brignall said motorists should consider delaying travel or using alternate routes as “significant” delays were expected.

He said heavy haulage was in the process of recovering the unit.



